YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in Youngstown has pulled a utility pole and wires down.

The accident happened on Logan Avenue near Todd Lane just after noon Wednesday.

One car was involved, and the woman who was driving appears to be OK.

The city’s police and fire departments are at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

WKBN is at the scene working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates.