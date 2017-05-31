Youngstown crime activity: Suspect found wearing bullet-proof vest

Wednesday, May 24

12:25 p.m. – W. Commerce St., Brian Bodrick, 20, was issued a citation for drug possession. According to a police report, officers were patrolling the area when they saw Bodrick and two other men sitting on the steps. Police said Bodrick had a brown rolled cigar in his hand and made an abrupt move to hide it. Further investigation revealed the cigar contained marijuana, according to a police report.

8:35 p.m. – Hillman and W. Earle avenues, Robert Spragling, 26, was issued a citation for drug possession and a broken headlight following a traffic stop. Officers pulled Spragling over for only having one working headlight. When the approached the car, officers said they smelled marijuana. According to the police report, Spragling turned over a bag of marijuana and police noted they did not find anything else in his car.

6:01 p.m. – W. Earle Ave., Joseph Varkonyi, 23, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Officers pulled Varkonyi over for not signaling a turn. According to a police report, when Varkonyi got out of the car, a crack pipe and bag of crack cocaine fell out of his pant leg.

Thursday, May 25

12:34 a.m. – Zedaker St. And E. Indianola Ave., Christina Gradillas, 37, was charged with several violations following a police chase. According to a police report, officers were patrolling the area when they say Gradillas crossed the center line and almost hit the cruiser. Police said the officer attempted to pull Gradillas over but she took off, at times, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour. The pursuit continued until Gradillas stopped on Zedaker Street where she got out and attempted to run away. She was caught in the 900 block of Pasadena Avenue. When police searched Gradillas, they found a purple velvet bag containing four used needles and two burnt spoons, according to the report. While at the jail, police said that Gradillas took a small white rock from her body cavity, put it in her mouth and swallowed it before officers could stop her. Gradillas was taken to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose.

Saturday, May 27

5:25 p.m. – Stocker Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into a house she was renovating. The woman said she didn’t know if anything was missing. Police noted in the report that there was a chair pushed up to a window to gain entry and there was a broken side window.

8:14 p.m. – Sherwood Ave., a man told police that he was walking when he was approached by two men and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded money. The man said he grabbed the gun and pulled the suspect toward him when the gun went off, striking him in his hand. The two attackers ran off and the man went to the hospital with injuries to two of his fingers.

8:44 p.m. – 1300 block of Belmont Ave., a man told police that he was attacked by his son and hit with a baseball bat while sitting in his car. The man said he was waiting for his daughter to come out of her apartment when his son assaulted him, causing injury to his head and eye. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect and said he wasn’t home.

9:34 p.m. – 1800 block of Cordova Ave., a man told police that while he was at work his neighbors told him that someone jumped out of the rear window of his house and ran away. The man said nothing was missing out his apartment and that he may have left his window open.

11:36 p.m. – Boston Ave. and Southern Blvd., Milton Glenn, 41, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Glenn over for running a stop sign. A search of the vehicle uncovered a small bindle of suspected heroin, the report stated.

Sunday, May 28

12:15 a.m. – Garfield and Edwards streets, Mark Pisciuneri, Jr., 32, was issued a citation for drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Pisciuneri was pulled over for not signaling a turn. Police said when they approached the car, they detected a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the car uncovered a bag of marijuana, the report stated.

3:17 a.m. – Market Street, a man told police that he and a woman got into an argument and that she cut him with a meat cleaver. The woman told police that the man threatened her first with a knife and that she was defending herself, according to a police report. Officers noted in the report that the man and woman were “extremely” intoxicated. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment. The woman was treated at the scene. No charges were filed due to the conflicting stories, the report stated.

11:11 p.m. – 600 block of W. Boston Ave., a man told police that he was walking in the area when two men approached him and one of them asked for a light for his cigarette. The man said when he reached into his pocket to get his lighter, the men attacked him. The three men scuffled and the man was able to break away and run to his home where he discovered he had been stabbed. The victim said the suspects did not rob him and he didn’t know why they attacked him.

Monday, May 29

2:13 a.m. – 80 block of E. Evergreen Ave., Demario Hoyt was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability following an investigation into a reported suspicious vehicle. According to a police report, officers found Hoyt and a woman later identified as Candace White, reclined in a vehicle parked on the street in front of a vacant lot. White had active warrants out of Austintown. Police said a search of the car uncovered a loaded handgun in the driver’s side door, and a bag of marijuana was turned over to police by Hoyt. Officer’s also noted that Demario was wearing a bullet-proof vest and recovered over $600 in cash from him.

11:11 a.m. – 200 block S. Dunlap Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his home and took a flat screen TV. The man said this is the second time his house has been burglarized.

1:15 a.m. – 200 block of Dupont Ave., a man and woman got into an argument about the man taking their infant child for the night. The woman told police that the man picked up a child’s scooter and busted out the windshield of a vehicle parked in front of her house. The woman then told police that she picked up the same scooter and busted out the window of the car the man was driving. Police searched for the suspect and filed a report.

Tuesday, May 30

9:56 a.m. – Strausbaugh Ave., an employee of Shultz Towing said someone broke into the office and took $30 from a petty cash drawer. He told police that security video shows an employee prying open the drawer.

8:32 a.m. – 100 block of W. Evergreen Ave., a woman told police that someone broke the window out of her mother’s car and took a purse. The victim’s son pulled up a short time later and said he found the purse in the middle of Regent Street. Everything was in the purse except an undetermined about of cash.

2:23 p.m. – South and Indianola avenues, a man told police that he was threatened with a gun at a cell phone store. The man said he went to the store to pick up a phone he had repaired and when he was leaving a clerk told him he owed $200. Several people followed him out of the store and one of them reached into his car to grab the phone, the report stated. He said another man pointed a gun at him.

2:20 p.m. – 3300 block of Mahoning Ave., the manager of Dollar General told police that a man came into the store and tried to leave with merchandise without paying. The manager confronted the suspect and said the suspect hit him several times in the shoulder and took off.

3:14 p.m. – 1200 block of Kendis Circle, a property manager told police that a tenant’s ex-boyfriend threw a tree branch through the window of an apartment. The manager said the front door lock to the apartment was changed and that angered the suspect.

4:40 p.m. – 1400 block of Ohio Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took an Xbox, a .22 caliber handgun and a laptop.

4:43 p.m. – 100 block of Industrial Rd., the owner of Absolute Polymers told police that someone broke a window and went inside the building. He said beer cans were left behind and fire extinguishers were discharged and various light bulbs were broken.

7:01 p.m. – 2000 block of Market St., a clerk at the Dollar General told police that a man reached into the register and tried to take money. The clerk grabbed the suspect’s arm but he broke loose. The suspect ran but didn’t wait for the automatic door to open and broke the door, a police report stated.

8:19 p.m. – 2300 block of Ridgelawn Ave., Anthony Direnzo, 49, was charged with theft. A man told police that someone took two weed whackers out of his garage. He was able to give police a description of the vehicle, which police were familiar with from previous reports of thefts. Officers were able to track the vehicle to a house on Overlook Avenue, where they found Direnzo in the garage covering up a weed wacker with a tarp, according to a police report. The victim was called to the house where he identified the stolen weed whackers and the suspect’s car.

10:41 p.m. – Market and Cleveland streets, TrVillian Dill, 37, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Dill for running a red light. As police were traveling behind Dill, they said they detected a strong smell of marijuana. A search of the car uncovered a bag of marijuana and 5 oxycodone pills, the report stated.

Wednesday, May 31

12:44 a.m. – 100 block of E. Avondale Ave., Wilson Taylor, 36, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers stopped Taylor for having expired plates. When they approached the car, Taylor told officers he had marijuana on him and handed it over to the officer, the report stated. Officers also discovered that Taylor had three warrants for his arrest of Youngstown Municipal Court.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: