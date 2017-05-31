Youngstown getting money to redevelop old gas stations around city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is receiving a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help get rid of abandoned gas stations around the city.

The $200,000 Brownfield Community-wide Hazardous Substances and Petroleum Assessment Grant will clean up some of the neighborhood eyesores.

Four years ago, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation found over 300 sites. The city hopes to address contamination and encourage redevelopment at these sites.

The money will pay for the city to have the underground storage tanks removed and for the land to be developed.

This is the fourth time Youngstown has applied for the assistance from the EPA.

