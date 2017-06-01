Ann T. D’Amico Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 5 at St. Charles Church, Boardman, for Ann T. D’Amico, 99, of Austintown, who passed away peacefully Thursday morning, June 1.

Ann was born May 4, 1918 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alfonzo and Mary Joseph Campana DeCola.

She was a South High School graduate and was a former member of St. Charles Church.

Ann enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and most especially raising her three children.

Her husband Samuel L. D’Amico, whom she married November 23, 1940, passed away January 13, 2012.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Robert T. D’Amico and James P. (Pamela) D’Amico both of North Jackson; her daughter, Virginia A. “Jean”(Samuel) Lombardo of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Jessica Trask, James D’Amico, Jr., Julianne D’Amico, Samuel Lombardo and Nicholas Lombardo.

Besides her parents and husband, Ann is preceded in death by brothers, Louis DeCola, Ed DeCola and Joseph “Mack”DeCola and sisters, Nancy Brown and Sr. Dolorita D’Amico O.P.

Material tributes can be made in Ann’s Memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512. T

here are no Calling Hours.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

