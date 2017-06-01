Barbara Ann (Bosnjak) Holup Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Barbara Ann (Bosnjak) Holup, 91, of Sharon, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Barbara was born on December 4, 1925 to Peter and Mary T. (Subasic) Bosnjak in McCullough, Pennsylvania.

She attended Penn Township High School.

Barbara worked for GATX during World War II, in support of the war effort, as a welder. She also worked for Harvell Industries in Hubbard, Ohio, for Sacred Heart School as a cook and for the Brookfield Dairy.

On August 3, 1946, she married the late Nickolas Holup who passed away May 15, 2014.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where she was also a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

Barbara was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed golf trips with her husband. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting for her family.

Barbara is survived by her loving children; daughter, Kathie M. (Stephen J.) Sherman of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, son, Robert W. (Nellie) Holup of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Cowan, Elizabeth (Chris) Sullivan, Stephen J. (Angelia) Sherman II; great-grandson, Alexander Nicholas Sullivan; sisters-in-law, Helen Sarvas and Ruth Bosnjak.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nickolas Holup; sister, Mary E. Turner and four brothers, John, Frank, Thomas and Peter Bosnjak.

Friends may call Sunday, June 4, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd., Hermitage, PA.

Panachida prayer service will be offered on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Funeral divine liturgy will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church Hermitage, PA with Father Kevin Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.



