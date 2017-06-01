Bo Peep or Chief? New Middletown police chief rounds up loose sheep

A couple of sheep got loose from a trailer on Main Street, but New Middletown police were on the scene

Published:
Police in New Middletown were called to round up a loose sheep.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every police officer leaves home, not knowing what situations are ahead during the day.

New Middletown’s Police Chief Vince D’Egidio had a unique call for help on Thursday morning.

A couple of sheep had gotten loose out of a trailer on Main Street. They were “on the lamb” near Calla Road and running around the Tic Toc gas station.

Watch: New Middletown officers round up loose sheep 

The chief suggested getting a snack and trying to entice them.

One of the animals took a long run and headed for the state line, and is still missing.

The other was free for 20 minutes before hearing a younger animal calling it and making a run back to the trailer.

D’Egidio said it’s one of the more positive aspects of his job.

“It’s such a touching scenario to see this happen,” he said. “We live in a world where so much bad stuff, and it’s all negative. To see such a beautiful animal get reunited is just touching.”

Earlier this week, Chief D’Egidio helped chase bats out of the post office.

Watch: New Middletown Police Chief called to remove bat from building

Already this year, the department has handled other calls involving a hawk, geese, and deer.

