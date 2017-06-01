BP gas station in Warren robbed again by gunpoint

Last month, the same gas station on E. Market Street was also robbed by gunpoint

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the BP gas station on E. Market Street was robbed again.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a man came into the store with a gun. He made the clerks lie on the floor while he took cash and ran, according to a police report.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the robber.

A detailed description of the man was not listed in a police report, which said he was wearing a ski mask.

Last month, the same gas station was also robbed by gunpoint.

Surveillance video showed the robber — wearing a red sweatshirt — waving a silver gun at the clerk and directing another employee to get behind the counter. The man is then seen pocketing a pack of cigarettes and cash from the register.

It is unknown at this time whether the robberies are related.

At the time, police said a handful of other businesses in the city had also been robbed.

