Champion baseball tied through 3 innings in State Semifinals

Champion (25-3) vs. Clear Fork (18-12)

Champion Baseball State Final Four.

Champion (25-3) vs. Clear Fork (18-12) – Division III State Semifinals

CHAMPION – 1 / CLEAR FORK – 1 / 5th Inning

GAME SUMMARY

TOP 1ST
Champion’s Michael Turner reaches base with a single up the middle, but is stranded on a fielder’s choice ground out by Aaron Williams.

BOTTOM 1ST
Champion’s Drake Batcho strikes out two, and walks one in a scoreless 1st.

TOP 2ND
Champion’s Drake Batcho leads off the inning with a double to centerfield. AJ Meyer follows that with a single up the middle. Andrew Russell with an RBI single to center scores Batcho… Champion takes a 1-0 lead

BOTTOM 2ND
Champion’s Drake Batcho allowed a leadoff single to AJ Blubaugh. Batcho then struck out the next two batters, and forced a ground out to third… Champion leads, 1-0

TOP 3RD
Champion’s Kyle Forrest doubles to left field, but is left stranded on base. Flashes have 5 hits through 3 innings… Champion leads 1-0

BOTTOM 3RD
Clear Fork’s Hunter Boyer with an RBI single to center scores Hunter Auck. Drake Batcho logs two more strikeouts. He has 6 K’s through 3 innings. Game tied 1-1

TOP 4TH
Champion leaves two baserunners stranded in a scoreless 4th. Flashes have 6 hits through 4 innings… Game reamins tied 1-1

BOTTOM 4TH
Champion’s Drake Batcho retires 1st three batters and adds to his strikeout total. Batcho has 7 K’s though 4 innings… Game remains tied 1-1

Winner will play for the Division III State Championship Saturday at 10am at Huntington Park in Columbus

