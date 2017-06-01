Champion meets Northwestern, who’s making their 1st trip since 2000

The Golden Flashes will meet Northwestern on Friday.

Champion Golden Flashes high school softball

Road to the OHSAA Softball Final Four
Division III – State Semifinals
#1 Wheelersburg (24-2) vs. #4 Cardington-Lincoln (25-4) on Friday at 10 am (Firestone Stadium)
#3 Springfield Northwestern (27-2) vs. #2 Champion (30-2) on Friday at 12:30 pm (Firestone Stadium)

Remaining Winners will play on Saturday at 4 pm at Firestone Stadium in Akron

Championship History
Championships
Champion – 6 (2015, 2012, 2011, 1994, 1980, 1978)
Wheelersburg – 1 (2016)
Cardington-Lincoln – 0
Springfield Northwestern – 0

State Finalists
Springfield Northwestern – 3 (1991, 1989, 1978)
Champion – 1 (2006)
Wheelersburg – 1 (2004)
Cardington-Lincoln – 0

Appearances in the Final Four
Champion – 9
Springfield Northwestern – 8
Wheelersburg – 4
Cardington-Lincoln – 1

Champion’s Leaders
Runs per Game: 11.3
Runs allowed per game: 1.2

Batting Average: Allison Smith – .515 (53-103)
On-Base Percentage: Megan Turner – .579
Slugging Percentage: Allison Smith – 1.135
Base Hits: Allison Smith & Molly Williams – 53
Runs Scored: Allison Smith & Molly Williams – 54
Doubles: McKenzie Zigmont & Allison Smith – 11
Triples: Molly Williams – 6
Homeruns: Allison Smith – 17
Runs Batted In: Allison Smith – 61
Stolen Bases: Megan Turner – 9

Earned Run Average: Allison Smith – 0.70 (50 IP)
Pitching Wins: McKenzie Zigmont – 19-1
Strikeouts: McKenzie Zigmont – 155
Complete Games: McKenzie Zigmont – 13
Shutouts: McKenzie Zigmont – 8

Warrior Tidbits
…Northwestern is making their first trip back to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years (2000). The Warriors had made four straight state tournament appearances from 1989 to 1992 (finishing second twice – 1991 & 1989). Jenna Robbins has been a force in the pitching circle as well as at the plate. Robbins set the career strikeout record in school history and has also topped the schools’ all-time homerun record and the seasonal mark this year. Northwestern is coached by Missy Johnson.

Northwestern’s Leaders
Batting Average: Jenna Robbins – .490 (47-96)
On-Base Percentage: Jenna Robbins – .542
Base Hits: Jenna Robbins – 47
Runs Scored: Jamie Rutherford – 41
Doubles: Jenna Robbins – 12
Triples: Jamie Rutherford – 7
Homeruns: Jenna Robbins – 13
Runs Batted In: Jenna Robbins – 62
Stolen Bases: Macie Crew – 17

Earned Run Average: Jenna Robbins – 0.94 (127 IP)
Pitching Wins: Jenna Robbins – 19-0
Strikeouts: Jenna Robbins – 184
Shutouts: Jenna Robbins – 10

