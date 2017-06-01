Charlene H. Stanton Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Charlene H. Stanton, 61, of Newton Falls, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 1, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born June 11, 1955 in Orrville, Ohio, a daughter of Charles and Emily (Anderson) Stanton.

Charlene was a 1973 graduate of the Market Street School and was employed as a dishwasher at PJ’s Restaurant in Warren for several years.

She is survived by two brothers, Charles H. (Polly) Stanton, of Niles and William E. (Dawn) Stanton, of Wooster and a sister, Sharon M. (Tom) Woods, of Newton Falls.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, George “Ed” Stanton and a sister, Nancy Stanton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Charles Stanton, III officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Charlene will be laid to rest along with her sister Nancy, who passed away in August, 2016, on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

The family requests that material contributions be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P. O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202, in Charlene’s memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.