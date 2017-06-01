Crash involving WRTA bus shut down 224 intersection Thursday night



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a WRTA bus and two other vehicles created a problem at a busy intersection in Boardman Thursday night.

A car and truck collided at Route 224 and Glenwood Avenue just after 9 p.m., then the truck hit the bus.

The intersection was closed for a short time and traffic on 224 was down to one lane. The road has since reopened.

The WRTA bus driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman with minor injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is still determining who was at fault.

