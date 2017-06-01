Goldie Pasvanis Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Goldie Pasvanis passed away Thursday, June 1.

Goldie was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania on May 3, 1930, daughter of the late John and Emily Drenchek.

Goldie was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, the Seniors of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church and the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood of America.

She leaves behind four children to cherish her memories, Alexis (Randy) McLeod of Columbia, South Carolina, Stephen of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tina of Youngstown and Chris of Youngstown. Two stepdaughters, Arleen (Gary) Brenner of Belmont, California and Georgiann (David) Hart of Steubenville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Lillian (Gene) Brown of Leesdale, Pennsylvania and a brother, John (Nancy) Drenchek of Hudson, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. Pasvanis whom she married October 17, 1959 and her sister, Catherine Drenchek.

After working at Ali’s Foods Store as a clerk for 25 years, she also worked as a coffee hostess for True North for six years.

She loved to bowl and was a member of the National 600 Bowling Club. She also enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Family and friends will be received at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 4 and from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5 at Church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Valley in Boardman.

