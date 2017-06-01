Mahoning County indictments: June 1, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 1, 2017:
Patrick R. Braxton, Jose L. Valentin and Blake Valentin: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and vandalism
Jorge Louis Ortiz-Collazo and Christian Manuel Ortiz-Otero: Two counts of felonious assault and aggravated menacing
Dion Taylor: Robbery with repeat violent offender specification
Teraelen J.L. Hennings: Possession of drugs
Joseph A. Moore: Theft
Jason S. Dunkle Thacker: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer
Korey C. McMillan: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Johnathan Pyatt: Domestic violence
Godfrey Gurley: Possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications
Steven M. Durrett: Possession of cocaine and OVI
Thomas L. Mayyou: Burglary, grand theft, safecracking, breaking and entering and theft
Lequan Charlton: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Isaac S. Ford: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Levon Jackson: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs
Jayshawn Sanders: Having weapons while under disability, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Lamarcus Smith: Possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Gregory L. Smith: Possession of drugs
Delvon Cox: Burglary and possessing criminal tools
David W. Robinson: Prohibitions concerning companion animals
Jerry Bohrer: Escape
Jeffrey A. Woods: Escape
Derrick Slocum: Escape
Sara A. Fulton: Nonsupport of dependents
Charles Borton: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents
Julie A. Exline aka Julie Snyder: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents
Bryon McKelley: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
