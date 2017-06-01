Mahoning County indictments: June 1, 2017

By Published:
Courtroom Generic

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 1, 2017:

Patrick R. Braxton, Jose L. Valentin and Blake Valentin: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and vandalism

Jorge Louis Ortiz-Collazo and Christian Manuel Ortiz-Otero: Two counts of felonious assault and aggravated menacing

Dion Taylor: Robbery with repeat violent offender specification

Teraelen J.L. Hennings: Possession of drugs

Joseph A. Moore: Theft

Jason S. Dunkle Thacker: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer

Korey C. McMillan: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Johnathan Pyatt: Domestic violence

Godfrey Gurley: Possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications

Steven M. Durrett: Possession of cocaine and OVI

Thomas L. Mayyou: Burglary, grand theft, safecracking, breaking and entering and theft

Lequan Charlton: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Isaac S. Ford: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Levon Jackson: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs

Jayshawn Sanders: Having weapons while under disability, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Lamarcus Smith: Possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Gregory L. Smith: Possession of drugs

Delvon Cox: Burglary and possessing criminal tools

David W. Robinson: Prohibitions concerning companion animals

Jerry Bohrer: Escape

Jeffrey A. Woods: Escape

Derrick Slocum: Escape

Sara A. Fulton: Nonsupport of dependents

Charles Borton: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Julie A. Exline aka Julie Snyder: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents

Bryon McKelley: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s