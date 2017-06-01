Mahoning County indictments: June 1, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 1, 2017:

Patrick R. Braxton, Jose L. Valentin and Blake Valentin: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and vandalism

Jorge Louis Ortiz-Collazo and Christian Manuel Ortiz-Otero: Two counts of felonious assault and aggravated menacing

Dion Taylor: Robbery with repeat violent offender specification

Teraelen J.L. Hennings: Possession of drugs

Joseph A. Moore: Theft

Jason S. Dunkle Thacker: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer

Korey C. McMillan: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Johnathan Pyatt: Domestic violence

Godfrey Gurley: Possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications

Steven M. Durrett: Possession of cocaine and OVI

Thomas L. Mayyou: Burglary, grand theft, safecracking, breaking and entering and theft

Lequan Charlton: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Isaac S. Ford: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Levon Jackson: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs

Jayshawn Sanders: Having weapons while under disability, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Lamarcus Smith: Possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Gregory L. Smith: Possession of drugs

Delvon Cox: Burglary and possessing criminal tools

David W. Robinson: Prohibitions concerning companion animals

Jerry Bohrer: Escape

Jeffrey A. Woods: Escape

Derrick Slocum: Escape

Sara A. Fulton: Nonsupport of dependents

Charles Borton: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Julie A. Exline aka Julie Snyder: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents

Bryon McKelley: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.