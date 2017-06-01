Mary Lou Donaldson Obituary

GREENE, Ohio – Mary Lou Donaldson, age 85, died on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Chardon, Ohio.

She was born on September 9, 1931 in Kinsman, Ohio a daughter of Mary Alice (Lindsey) and Norman O. Fitch.

The hard worker that she was, she worked for the former Johnson Rubber and for Poylmer Industries. Mary Lou operated the Bloomfield Auction for many years as well as owning and operating Donaldson Feed Services.

She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and taking vacations on the houseboat. Mary Lou was known by many as “Crazy Grandma” and was a longtime Kinsman area resident. The past few years she would travel to South Carolina where she attended the Father’s House Ministries Church and to Florida to spend time with family. Crazy Grandma traveled by car, semi and Harley to Tennessee, to Arizona and the Grand Canyon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Larry Donaldson, Jr; an infant great-grandson; three brothers, LaVere, James and Raymond Fitch; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Donaldson and two sons-in-law, Melvin Hunt, Jr. and Art Alvarez and an infant sister, Martha.

Survivors include four daughters, Shirley Alvarez of Windsor, Ohio, Judy A. (David) Schuknecht, of Sebring, Florida, Rose Mary (Richard) Buchman of Elgin, South Carolina and Peggy L. Hunt of Kinsman, Ohio; four sons, Larry L. (Betty) Donaldson, Sr. of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Charles R. (Patricia) Donaldson of West Farmington, Ohio, William P. (Susan) Donaldson of Farmdale, Ohio and Thomas A. Donaldson of Greene, Ohio; a sister, Betty VanGorder of Kinsman, Ohio; two brothers, Marshall Fitch of Ashland, Ohio, John (Alberta) Fitch, Sr. of Kinsman, Ohio, 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 4 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery of Greene, Ohio.

