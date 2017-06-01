Noose found inside Smithsonian’s African-American museum

Officials said it was unclear how long the noose, which was found by a Smithsonian police officer, had been at the Washington, D.C. museum

By Published: Updated:
FILE- In this May 1, 2017, file photo, people wait in line to enter the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Cultural on the National Mall in Washington. Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton said in a statement that a noose was found on Wednesday, May 31, in the Segregation Gallery of the museum. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE- In this May 1, 2017, file photo, people wait in line to enter the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Cultural on the National Mall in Washington. Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton said in a statement that a noose was found on Wednesday, May 31, in the Segregation Gallery of the museum. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tourists found a noose Wednesday on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the second left at a Smithsonian site in less than a week, officials said.

The gallery containing an exhibit on segregation was closed for about three hours while U.S. Park Police investigated the incident in the nation’s capital, Smithsonian officials said.

“The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity,” Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton wrote in an Institution-wide email.

Museum founding Director Lonnie Bunch III said in a statement that the incident is a reminder of the challenges African-Americans still face.

“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity — a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans, …” Bunch said. “This was a horrible act, but a stark reminder of why our work is so important.”

Another noose had been found Friday on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum, which features contemporary art and culture. Officials said it was unclear how long that noose, which was found by a Smithsonian police officer, had been there.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s