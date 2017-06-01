Ohio Air Force Museum visitors settle federal lawsuit

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio family handcuffed and held at gunpoint during a visit to the National Air Force Museum has settled a federal civil lawsuit for $40,000.

The Dayton Daily News reports Alice and Wendy Hill must drop their claims as part of the settlement and pay their attorneys out of the $40,000.

Air Force base security drew guns on the Hills’ van as the family left the museum parking lot in April 2014. A 911 caller reported a family casing visitor vehicles. The Hills say then 8-year-old Aaron was looking at car license plates from all the different states.

The family originally sought $75,000 and a jury trial in their lawsuit. Their attorney says he believes the settlement amount is fair.

Air Force officials have since apologized, offering another visit.

