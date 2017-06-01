Ohio Air Force Museum visitors settle federal lawsuit

Air Force base security drew guns on the Hills' van as the family left the museum parking lot in April 2014

An Ohio family handcuffed and held at gunpoint during a visit to the National Air Force Museum has settled a federal civil lawsuit for $40,000.

The Dayton Daily News reports Alice and Wendy Hill must drop their claims as part of the settlement and pay their attorneys out of the $40,000.

Air Force base security drew guns on the Hills’ van as the family left the museum parking lot in April 2014. A 911 caller reported a family casing visitor vehicles. The Hills say then 8-year-old Aaron was looking at car license plates from all the different states.

The family originally sought $75,000 and a jury trial in their lawsuit. Their attorney says he believes the settlement amount is fair.

Air Force officials have since apologized, offering another visit.

