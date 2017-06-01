Ohio Jail escapee captured in New York

Police arrested him Wednesday after they found him in New York looking for a job

Staling Santos-Reyes escaped from the Tri-County Jail in April, and a nationwide search was launched.

NEW YORK (WDTN) – The man who escaped from a Champaign County jail was recaptured Wednesday, according to officials at the Tri-County Jail.

According to jail staff, Santos-Reyes fled the facility Thursday, April 27 around 5:30 p.m.  Officials told 2 NEWS Santos-Reyes was assigned to a work detail in the kitchen.  When he went to take out the trash, he ran from correctional officers, hopped a fence and kept going. Officials believed he was headed in the direction of a creek bed in close proximity to the detention center in Mechanicsburg.

After a tip from a New York shop owner Wednesday, police set up a sting to make an arrest.

“He was seeking employment, but was adamant about not being put on the books and not using his real name,” said NYPD Sgt. Tim Cecchini.

Officers said when he was arrested he did not resist and was very forthcoming with information.

Jail records revealed Santos-Reyes was originally arrested in February on drug possession charges in Madison County and was awaiting trial before he escaped.

