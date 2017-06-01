Ohio State Patrol: 1 in 5 crashes blamed one specific violation

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Failure to yield (FTY) causes one in five crashes in Ohio, according to the Ohio Highway State Patrol.

Crashes caused by the violation rose in 2016. In fact, it was a primary cause in nearly one in five crashes in Ohio.

In total, 52,207 crashes on Ohio roadways occurred when the at-fault driver failed to yield, resulting in 206 deaths and 30,929 injuries.

Thirty-seven percent of FTY crashes resulted in deaths or injuries in 2016, compared to 26 percent of all crashes.

“Traffic can be frustrating, but that’s no excuse to endanger yourself and other drivers,” said Lt. Brian Holt, Warren Post Commander. “It’s always best for all motorists to remain calm and yield for other vehicles that have the right-of-way.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to pay attention to which vehicles have the right-of-way and yield to them. Troopers wrote 20,858 citations that included an FTY violation last year and will continue enforcing the law to make Ohio roads safer.