OHSAA moves all football playoff game to Friday nights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – All Ohio high school football playoff games, except the state championships, will take place on Friday nights beginning this Fall.

The change was voted upon by the OHSAA Board of Directors this morning in Columbus.

State championship games will still be divided over a three day period, with one game taking place on Thursday November 1, with three on Friday December 1 and three on Saturday December 2. Those games will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The OHSAA has cited low attendance numbers for Saturday postseason games as a major contributing factor for the decision to make the change. It also became increasingly difficult to find sites to host games on Saturdays.

