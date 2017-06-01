Police: Niles woman advertising massage services met men for sex

Austintown police said Candace Slusher advertised under the Massage section of Backpage.com

Candace Slusher; charged with soliciting prostitution in Austintown, Ohio.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 25-year-old Niles woman was arrested after Austintown officers investigated advertisements on Backpage.com.

Police said Candace Slusher advertised under the Massage section of the website, offering massage services by a “young beautiful woman.” The advertisement went on to say that she offered massages of all types and not to ask for nude photographs, according to a police report.

Police said an undercover officer texted the number listed in the advertisement and said Slusher identified herself as “Sarah” and began discussing prices, at no time mentioning massages. Police said she made reference to a sexual slang term and said, “I don’t go to hotels,” saying it was too risky.

She then requested that the officer bring condoms, the report said.

Police said Slusher arrived at the arranged meeting location at N. Meridian Road. She was driven by a man, who told police that he had no knowledge of her being involved in prostitution. He was released at the scene.

Slusher admitted to being involved in prostitution because she had no employment. She also admitted to being a recovering heroin addict, according to the police report.

Police said Slusher’s phone number and Poster ID was found to have over 600 postings on Backpage.com, in the Women Seeking Men and previous Escort sections.

Police said text messages on Slusher’s phone showed conversations with men about illicit sexual activities and sensuous massage services.

Slusher admitted that she did not have a massage license, according to police.

She is charged with soliciting prostitution and possession of criminal tools and scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. June 5.

