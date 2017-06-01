Richard “Tike” L. Habeger Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 4 at 4:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Richard “Tike” L. Habeger, 80, who passed away Thursday morning, June 1 at his home, with his family by his side.

Tike was born December 11, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frederick and Mildred (Leonhart) Habeger.

Tike was a 1956 graduate of Fitch High School and served in the U.S. Army.

He was a master carpenter for Sheldon-Gantt.

When his sons were little he enjoyed coaching little league and umpiring. Tike also loved gardening and was always helpful to others. His greatest love was for his family, they were his life.

Tike leaves his wife, the former Kathie T. Naples, whom he married May 25, 1963; his children, Chris Habeger of Austintown, R. Todd Habeger of Youngstown, Brian Habeger of Austintown and David (Jennifer) Habeger of Austintown; six grandchildren, Brian (Crystal) Scott, Nicole Habeger, Jacqui Habeger, “his buddy,” Sam Habeger, David Tike Habeger, and Miki Scott; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Hunter and Bentley; a sister, Elaine (Jack) Stark and two brothers, James (Sandra) Habeger and William Habeger. He also leaves his special friends, Sue, Tiffany, Daryl, Georgina and Aaron, who completed his family.

Tike was also preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Habeger and Marilyn Layman; two brothers, Frederick and Donald Habeger and a granddaughter, Tesla Habeger.

Family and friends may call Sunday, June 4 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

