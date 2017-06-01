Springfield grad first in school history accepted into military academy

Russell Seymour is headed to the U.S. Air Force Academy to study mechanical engineering

Russell Seymour, first in Springfield High School history to be accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Springfield High School graduate will be attending one of America’s military service academies.

Valley Congressman Bill Johnson was on hand Thursday afternoon to congratulate Russell Seymour on his appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

It’s something administrators say has never happened in the district, until now.

Of thousands of applicants across the country, Russell is one of only 1,200 to be accepted — and one of just six in Johnson’s district.

Russell said he started preparing his application at the beginning of his junior year.

“Not only does the Academy look for academics, which are super important, but they look for really well-rounded individuals. So it takes community service…leadership…taking advantage of those leadership opportunities.”

Besides holding a 3.8 GPA, Russell was a starter on Springfield’s baseball and football teams.

He plans to study mechanical engineering and minor in Russian language at the Academy.

