Storm Team 27: Calm weather overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather overnight with lows dipping into the upper 40’s. Small risk for some patchy fog.

Friday is looking pretty nice with some sun and passing clouds. Only a very small risk for an isolated shower. Temperatures will push into the middle 70’s

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 48

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 74

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 75 Low: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low:50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.