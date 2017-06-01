Storm Team 27: Enjoy the dry day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Great weather expected Thursday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low 70’s.
Friday will bring some sunshine and then clouds. There is a small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon.
THE FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 71
Thursday night: A few clouds.
Low: 49
Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 72
Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 48
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 73 Low: 53
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 72 Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 52
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 66 Low: 51
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 69 Low: 50
