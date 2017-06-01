Suspected local drug dealer pleads guilty to nearly a dozen charges

Prosecutors say Youngstown's Wayne Martin was part of a violent drug gang

By Published: Updated:
Wayne Martin pleads guilty in Youngstown


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A member of a suspected local drug trafficking gang could soon be on his way to prison.

Wayne Martin, 35, of Youngstown, was in court late Thursday morning, pleading “guilty” to nearly a dozen charges — including heroin trafficking, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office say he was one of 20 people from the area indicted last October as part of what they called a violent drug gang.

Martin is due back in court this summer. Prosecutors said they will recommend that he spend four years in prison.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s