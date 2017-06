YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Youngstown police are investigating a traffic accident that injured a toddler Thursday afternoon.

A white SUV hit the young boy just after 4 p.m., who was playing in the 500 block of W. Ravenwood Avenue.

Witnesses said the little boy was riding a toy truck when the SUV backed into him.

He suffered a head wound and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

The driver is cooperating with police.