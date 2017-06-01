Trumbull Commissioners eyeing grant to revamp Golden Triangle

Plans to improve the Golden Triangle are the result of a partnership between Trumbull County, the City of Warren and Howland Township

By Published:
Commissioners approved a motion Thursday to apply for a grant through the Economic Development Administration Public Works Assistance Program for a big project in the Golden Triangle.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Commissioners approved a motion Thursday to apply for a grant through the Economic Development Administration Public Works Assistance Program for a big project in the Golden Triangle.

The money would be used to widen and replace water lines long Dietz Road and add an industrial access street to the area.

The total cost of the project is $1.8 million dollars. The county is applying for a 50 percent matching federal grant. The county has already committed $800,000 to the project with $621,000 coming from a state grant, $154,000 from the engineer’s budget and $25,000 worth of in-kind engineering services.

Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said the Golden Triangle is an important entity to the county and should be supported with infrastructure improvements.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there are over 30 businesses in the Golden Triangle and there are close to 2,000 jobs that the county benefits from. Unfortunately, a lot of infrastructure in the Golden Triangle needed to be updated and revamped,” Cantalamessa said.

Plans to improve the Golden Triangle are the result of a partnership between Trumbull County, the City of Warren and Howland Township.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s