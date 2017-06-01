Trumbull County indictments: May 31, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on May, 31, 2017:

Cheryl Ann Zamborksy: Possession of cocaine

Saul B. Vaughn: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Amber N. Keim: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tyler W. Gilmour: Possession of heroin

Charles E. Cullins, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Brandon Agler: Carrying a concealed weapon

Ronnie Allen Chalker: Two counts of gross sexual imposition

Kevin Joseph Flynn: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Ronndle L. Lightning, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Anthony Capaldi: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated menacing

Ryan Lee Howard: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Emmett B. Williams, Jr.: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Robert Lee Anderson, II: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Kevin James Baritell: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Richard Douglas Cummins: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault

Carmen James Renna: Burglary

Daniel Lee Blevins, Jr.: Aggravated robbery

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

