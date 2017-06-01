Trumbull County indictments: May 31, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on May, 31, 2017:
Cheryl Ann Zamborksy: Possession of cocaine
Saul B. Vaughn: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Amber N. Keim: Aggravated possession of drugs
Tyler W. Gilmour: Possession of heroin
Charles E. Cullins, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Brandon Agler: Carrying a concealed weapon
Ronnie Allen Chalker: Two counts of gross sexual imposition
Kevin Joseph Flynn: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property
Ronndle L. Lightning, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Anthony Capaldi: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated menacing
Ryan Lee Howard: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Emmett B. Williams, Jr.: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Robert Lee Anderson, II: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Kevin James Baritell: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Richard Douglas Cummins: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault
Carmen James Renna: Burglary
Daniel Lee Blevins, Jr.: Aggravated robbery
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
