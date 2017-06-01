Warren crime activity: Teen accused of punching officer during family fight

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Police engage in chase with motorized scooter

Thursday, May 25

4:40 p.m. – Austin Ave. NW and W. Market St., the victim told police that while he was collecting mail from a post box, a young boy stole the keys to the box and ran away.

5:59 p.m. – 1000 block of Perkinswood Blvd. SE, 25-year-old Breawna Lyons, arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Lyons called police the day before to report that someone had broken into her car and stolen her purse. Officers learned she had a warrant out for her arrest, according to a police report.

9:40 p.m. – 2300 block of Sussex St. SE, 23-year-old Summer Vestrand, arrested on a warrant. Officers responded to a fight over who was allowed to park in the driveway of a home. No charges have been filed for the fight.

Friday, May 26

1:20 p.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a manager at Family Dollar said three juveniles came into the store and stole cases of candy bars when the cashier left the counter.

3:45 p.m. – 2300 block of Parkman Rd. NW, police received multiple 911 calls about a driver who jumped out of a moving car on the road. When police found the driver, he told them two men in the backseat started beating him up while he was driving, so he jumped out. The driver said the men also jumped out and were chasing him, but witnesses told police there was no one else there. Police found suspected crack and heroin in the car.

Saturday, May 27

10 a.m. – 400 block of Homewood Ave. SE, shots fired outside of a home. Bullets damaged the wall of the victim’s house.

9:14 p.m. – 1800 block of Union St. SW, 47-year-old Ralph Dellapenna, of Leavittsburg, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Officers responded to a possible overdose and found Dellapenna unresponsive. They gave him naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, to revive him. Police said they found heroin in Dellapenna’s wallet and needles in the trash.

Sunday, May 28

9:00 a.m. – 1800 block of Elm Rd. NE, aggravated robbery at Family Dollar.

Monday, May 29

12:47 p.m. – 1000 block of Meadowbrook Ave. SE, report of two bullet holes found near the bedroom window of a home. The victim said his wife heard about 10 gunshots the day before.

5 p.m. – 100 block of Linden Ave. NE, 54-year-old Frederick Barr, charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Officers responded to a domestic dispute. Barr threatened to beat up the mother of his child, according to a police report. Police said a teenage family member punched an officer in the face. The boy was charged with assault.

Tuesday, May 30

2:02 a.m. – 1100 block of Raymond St. NW, reported home burglary.

Wednesday, May 31

2:30 a.m. – York St. NW near W. Market St., a man told police he was stabbed by three unknown masked men who jumped out of a black SUV while he was walking.

4:30 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, 21-year-old Trint Cellars, arrested and charged with theft. Police said Cellars tried to steal several items from Giant Eagle. They found he had several warrants for his arrest.

8:19 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, 20-year-old Savanha Cofield, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification, unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to comply with a police officer. An officer said when he confronted Cofield about her arrest warrant, she lied about who she was. She got in a car — which belongs to her niece — and “peeled out of the parking lot,” almost hitting several people, according to a police report. Officers chased the car, which eventually stopped at the Avon Oaks Apartments on Southern Blvd. Cofield tried running away at that point but officers caught up with her, police said. Cofield’s niece told police she didn’t have permission to use the car.

8:45 p.m. – 200 block of Forest St., report of shots fired. The victim said a gray Pontiac G6 pulled into his driveway, so he told the driver he wasn’t in the correct driveway. The victim told police they started to fight and two unknown suspects standing in the street fired shots at them.

Thursday, June 1

12:40 a.m. – 1200 block of E. Market St., BP gas station robbed at gunpoint.

