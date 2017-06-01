Warren man reports being randomly attacked, stabbed multiple times

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man told investigators that he was stabbed while walking on York Avenue, near W. Market Street.

Staff at Trumbull Memorial Hospital called police just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report that a 32-year-old man in the emergency room had stab wounds.

The victim told police he was jumped and attacked by three unknown men who jumped out of a black SUV. Another masked man remained in the vehicle, he told investigators.

According to a police report, the victim said he tried to run away, but one of the men had a knife.

Police said the man had cuts on his hands and arms, as well as his inner thigh.

The victim told police that he was eventually able to get away from his attackers. He didn’t know why he was targeted, saying it may have been a robbery attempt.