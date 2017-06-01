William “Bill” VanSuch Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Kevin Marks, for William “Bill” VanSuch, 76, who passed away Thursday morning, June 1, surrounded by his fiancée and family.

William, known as Bill, was born May 24, 1941 in Campbell, the son of Stephen and Catherine Fiffick VanSuch and was a lifelong area resident.

While growing up on Bright Avenue and attending Campbell City Schools, he developed a love for the city and its residents which would later in life lead to a career in city politics.

After graduating from Campbell Memorial High School in 1959, he joined the Army National Guard and took a job at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. After being laid off, he opened Bill’s Mini Mart on 12th Street and Church Hill Dry Cleaners on Struthers-Liberty Rd., all while running for 2nd ward councilman and winning. Bill continued his new career in politics throughout the rest of his life, holding positions as 2nd ward councilman, litter control, President of Counsel, City Administrator, Mayor of the city of Campbell and his commitment to bettering his hometown and all those that lived there. He also returned to Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. and later retired from LTV Steel. But retirement came too soon. So Bill embarked on a new adventure and opened a used car lot. After many years of selling cars he finally retired for good, giving him the time needed to focus on his political dream of being the Mayor of Campbell where he served 2 ½ terms.

He often enjoyed listening to polka music and also played the accordian. He had a great interest in all cars especially old cars.

Bill was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell. He was committed to his byzantine faith where he worshiped at St. Michael’s Church as long as his health permitted. This commitment to his faith kept him the kind, compassionate, caring man he always was to his family, friends and community. He was an active member of the Men’s Civic Club there and spearheaded fundraising and any church activities he could. His love for the church was only rivaled by his love for his children.

He was also a member of the Slovak Club, The GCU, President of St. Michael Men’s Club, he was a 4th Degree Knight, Campbell Knights of Columbus Council 13466 and a member of the American Legion, Post 560.

Bill was the youngest of three children, himself, John and Dorothy. He married Evelyn Barbero and had three children, Kathi, Chrissy and Bill, Jr. His love for his children, grandchildren and all his extended family was his driving force during his life.

He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancée, Pam Planey; daughters, Kathi (Jim) Klimis of Boardman and Chrissy (Scott) Bonamase of Cleveland; son, William (Genet) VanSuch of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Frankie, Nicole, Alex, Brooke, Isabelle and Madison; great-granddaughter, Gianna and Pam’s children, Bob (Trish) Planey of Struthers and Cheryl (Rick) Delisio of Tennesee; her granddaughters, Brittany and Gianna, whom he adored; several nieces, nephews and many cousins and the many special friends that were near and dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John VanSuch and a sister, Dorothy Fetty.

The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Community Care of Alliance for the kindness and care Bill received during his stay there.

In honor of Bill’s memory, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes foundation.

The VanSuch family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, June 6 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home, where a Cursillo service will be held at 8:00 p.m.

