Woman accused of dumping overdose victim’s body near Grove City

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead near Grove City.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, the body found on the side of Big Run Road East near the intersection of Gantz Road on Wednesday, was identified as Jacqueline Powers, 45, of Pickerington.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby discovered the body around 1:42pm, Wednesday. Investigators said the body was intact and covered with a blanket.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Powers died from an overdose at a home in west Columbus. Investigators said her body was moved from that home to Big Run Road.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Erica Renee Escuadra and charged her with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Escuadra was in the home with Powers’ body for two hours without calling for medical assistance, according to court documents. Escuadra placed Powers’ body in a vehicle and drove to a gas station before dumping the body, according to investigators.