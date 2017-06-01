Youngstown pastor says people need to speak out against racism

Rev. Lewis Macklin, pastor of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, said hate is alive every single day in America

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/AP) – Several incidents of overt racism have gotten attention the past few days and a local pastor says they shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Wednesday, a noose was found in the Smithsonian’s African American Museum in Washington, D.C. It was the second incident like this at the Smithsonian in less than a week — another noose was found hanging from a tree on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, a racial slur was spray painted on Cavaliers star LeBron James’ Los Angeles home. Later that afternoon, the basketball player said it “just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America.”

Rev. Lewis Macklin, pastor of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, has the same feelings as LeBron — that hate is alive every single day in America and people should speak out against it.

“We shouldn’t accept hateful language, behaviors, and activity. If we are silent, we become silent conspirators to that type of behavior,” Macklin said.

He said frequent discussions about race and inequality in America are key to help move the country forward.

