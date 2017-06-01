YPD officer charged with having improper contact with high schooler

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer is off the job without pay Thursday after being indicted on sexual battery charges.

Arthur Carter is accused of having improper contact with a student at Ursuline High School, where he was working as an assistant track coach.

He was placed on administrative leave in October when the allegations first surfaced.

Carter was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Thursday morning after appearing in court. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

He’s been with the Youngstown Police Department as a patrolman since late 2006.

