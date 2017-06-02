Administration requests third tuition freeze in a row at YSU

Youngstown State University's Board of Trustees still has to approve the recommendation

Youngstown State University's campus was busy on Monday as about 1,000 potential students visited for the school's Crash Day.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The administration at Youngstown State is recommending another tuition freeze for in-state, undergraduate students during the 2017-18 school year. If it’s approved, this would be the third year in a row that tuition has stayed the same.

The agenda for upcoming Board of Trustees meetings was released Friday. It calls for a tuition freeze at $4,044 dollars per semester for Ohio undergrads.

The board will have final approval on tuition and fees.

“It’s still projected to be the lowest in the state among comprehensive public universities,” said YSU spokesman Ron Cole.

However, the administration is recommending a $60 — 1.4 percent — increase per semester for YSU’s Affordable Tuition Advantage program. It’s for out-of-state undergraduate students in a 23-county area of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York.

“This will keep our tuition lower than any other public university in the Western Pennsylvania corridor,” Cole said.

Also being recommended is a $174 increase in graduate tuition.

Room charges would also be frozen, but board would go up $100 for the year.

The YSU trustees will hold committee meetings on June 7 and 8. The full board will meet on June 14 at 3:00 p.m.

