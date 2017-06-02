Angeline “Lou” Louise Palombi Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Angeline “Lou” Louise Palombi, 88, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 12:38 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2017, at John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Lou was born January 21, 1929, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicola and Pasqualina Molinari Palombi.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She was employed by Kroger Company for 37 years, retiring as an office supervisor.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Lou always loved to travel. She visited many of the sights of America and abroad and she took special delight when she could leave the casinos with more than she brought.

Lou is survived by three nieces, Carol Palombi of Sharpsville, Esther DeAngelis and Mary Carol Len, both of Pittsburg; four nephews, Nick Palombi of Hermitage, Ray Palombi of Mahwah, New Jersey, Frank Calderone, Jr. of Tennessee and Jorge Schement of New Brunswick, New Jersey. She enjoyed a special relationship with her great-nephew, Erik Hemsing and her great-niece and godchild, Carrie Hemsing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Beckner, Fanny Calderone and two brothers, Marco and Armenio Palombi.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148.

There will be no calling hours.

A private funeral mass will be held in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send condolences.

Order Flowers Here