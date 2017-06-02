Boardman crime activity: Man charged with beating up pregnant woman

Wednesday, May 24

9:45 p.m. — 6500 block of Market St., staff at the Akron Children’s Hospital Emergency Room reported that a man was calling the hospital saying he was outside, naked and touching himself. An employee told police that the caller said he was going to hurt himself and liked to watch little girls. Security personnel checked the parking lot for suspicious activity and reported that a blue Mercury 4S with a man inside quickly left. They were unsure whether the man was the caller. They believed the call was a prank but wanted it to be documented, according to a police report.

Thursday, May 25

3:41 p.m. — 7400 block of Market St., a 16-year-old Mahoning County High School student was arrested and charged with robbery. A Macy’s employee reported being kicked and scratched by the teenager as he tried to stop him from shoplifting clothing. Police were trying to find another suspect who was also involved in the robbery.

Friday, May 26

10:54 p.m. — 6100 block of Market St., Ira Wesley Edwards, 63, arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and violating a protection order. Police were called to the Traveler’s Inn for a report that a pregnant woman had been pushed to the ground. Police said Edwards, the suspect, was covered in blood but denied hitting the victim. The 57-year-old victim appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police report. She is four months pregnant and told police that Edwards was upset about her pregnancy and “wanted to beat that baby outta me.” She told police that she didn’t want Edwards to go to jail because he “got his a– beat, that’s enough.” Police recommended Children Services be contacted due to the woman’s intoxicated state and because she admitted to smoking crack while pregnant.

Saturday, May 27

12:37 p.m. — Grover Dr. and Indianola Rd., Joseph John Kucala, 54, arrested on warrants and charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

1:14 p.m. — South Ave. near Mathews Rd., Brooke Michelle Hernandez, 33, arrested and charged with OVI refusal and assured clear distance during an investigation of a three-car crash with injuries.

10:43 p.m. — Market St. at US 224, Elizabeth M. Fludd, 42, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI refusal with prior conviction and lanes of travel. Police said Fludd was stopped in a vehicle facing southbound in the northbound passing lane of Market St., causing a traffic hazard. Police said Fludd appeared confused and was slurring her words and not wearing any shoes. Police said Fludd failed a field sobriety test and said she couldn’t walk because she had “two left feet” and could not finish another test because “she was too happy.” Once arrested, Fludd became agitated, saying her uncle was the Youngstown police chief and she wanted everyone’s badge numbers, a police report said.

10:57 p.m. — South Ave. and Mathews Rd., Lelan Chanel Bright, 27, of Youngstown, charged with OVI and possession of drugs. Police said Bright was stopped during an OVI checkpoint and admitted to smoking “about a blunt” an hour prior to driving. Police reported finding an Alprazolam pill in her car.

11:09 p.m. — South Ave. and Mathews Rd., Melvin E. Clark, 59, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI. Police said Clark was found to have an alcohol level of .281 during a breath test.

Sunday, May 28

1:36 a.m. — Brookfield Ave. and West Blvd., Lisa Ross, 18, of Youngstown, charged with making false alarms. Police said Ross made up kidnapping and attempted rape allegations against three men because she was mad about being kicked out of an apartment earlier in the evening. She initially called 911 to report that she had been abducted while walking in Boardman.

