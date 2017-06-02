Boardman high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Howland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Steubenville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Mooney, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Canfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Harding, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Ursuline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Fitch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Boardman High School athletics
Nickname: The Spartans
Colors: Maroon and White
School address: 7777 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512
Stadium location: Boardman Center Middle School, 7410 Market Street. Boardman, OH 44512
