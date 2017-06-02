Drivers in suspected road-rage crash in Bazetta appear in court

Related Coverage Charges filed in Bazetta Township road-rage crash

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An unusual traffic case where both drivers are being blamed for causing a bad crash went to court Friday morning.

William Elmore and his attorney stood before a judge in Central District Court in Cortland. He’s charged with both reckless operation and child endangering.

A few minutes later, Anthony Minotti took his turn at the bench — also facing a reckless operation count.

State Troopers said the two Warren men got into a road-rage-related crash along the Route 82 bypass last month that shut down the highway for hours.

Police say Elmore’s wife and son were also in his pickup at the time.

Both men were released on bond and are due back in court again later this summer.