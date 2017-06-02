Drivers in suspected road-rage crash in Bazetta appear in court

William Elmore and Anthony Minotti are facing reckless operation charges

By Published: Updated:
Rollover crash on Route 5 bypass in Bazetta

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An unusual traffic case where both drivers are being blamed for causing a bad crash went to court Friday morning.

William Elmore and his attorney stood before a judge in Central District Court in Cortland. He’s charged with both reckless operation and child endangering.

A few minutes later, Anthony Minotti took his turn at the bench — also facing a reckless operation count.

State Troopers said the two Warren men got into a road-rage-related crash along the Route 82 bypass last month that shut down the highway for hours.

Police say Elmore’s wife and son were also in his pickup at the time.

Both men were released on bond and are due back in court again later this summer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s