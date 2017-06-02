Champion softball faces Northwestern for championship birth

The 2-seed Golden Flashes enter 30-2, while the 3-seed Warriors enter 27-2

By Published:
The Champion High girls softball team is playing Springfield Northwestern at Firestone Stadium in Akron in a D-III state semifinal.

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion High girls softball team is playing Springfield Northwestern at Firestone Stadium in Akron in a D-III state semifinal. First pitch was just before 1 p.m.

The 2-seed Golden Flashes enter 30-2, while the 3-seed Warriors enter 27-2.

The winner advances to the state title game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Champion won the D-III state championship in 2015.

Check back here for in-game updates as the game progresses and watch WKBN First News at 5 and 6 for all the highlights.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s