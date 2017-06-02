Champion softball faces Northwestern for championship birth

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion High girls softball team is playing Springfield Northwestern at Firestone Stadium in Akron in a D-III state semifinal. First pitch was just before 1 p.m.

The 2-seed Golden Flashes enter 30-2, while the 3-seed Warriors enter 27-2.

The winner advances to the state title game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Champion won the D-III state championship in 2015.

