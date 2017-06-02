Charles E. “Chink” Jones Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charles E. “Chink” Jones, 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 11, 1934, in Rosemont, West Virginia, The son of the late Madison and Nellie Jones.

He came to Warren in 1956 and retired from LTV as a scarfer in the coke plant after 42 years.

He enjoyed traveling, feeding and taking care of his buddy “Ringo.”

Charles served our country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his two sons, Charles “Mike” (Cindy) Jones of Warren and David E. Jones of Warren; four grandchildren, Michael J. (Brittany Hardy) Jones, Kara M., Matthew C., Stacey M. Jones and a sister, Zelma (Phil) Greynolds of Cleveland.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jean Jones, whom he married February 25, 1956 and passed away January 15, 2010; three brothers, Bob, Earl, Gerald Jones and a sister, Bonnie Jones.

Family and friends may call Monday, June 5, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd., NE Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Military service will be Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles name to the Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Rd. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

