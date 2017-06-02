City officials looking into what’s causing rotten smell in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A rotten smell around Warren is making people plug their noses.

The city has been aware of the situation for a week and thinks the smell is Dimethyl disulfide.

The Director of Wastewater believes he knows where the chemical smell is coming from and has taken samples from the sewer. He tried to do it again on Friday, but the business there told him it wasn’t doing any work on Friday.

The city sent a letter to that business, asking it to stop discharging the chemical.

WKBN 27 First News will continue to follow the situation and let you know of any updates.

