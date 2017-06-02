East Liverpool officers pull over Cleveland men, find $10K in drugs

The East Liverpool Police Department jokingly referred to the men from Cleveland as "vacationers"

Drug bust in East Liverpool
Courtesy: East Liverpool Police Department Facebook

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop turned into a drug bust in East Liverpool on Friday.

Officers found $10,000 worth of drugs inside the car, along with lots of cash.

Most of the drugs seized were fentanyl.

The men arrested were from the Cleveland area. On Facebook, the East Liverpool Police Department jokingly referred to them as “vacationers,” saying they were “harmless gentlemen.”

East Liverpool police said information they received during the traffic stop could lead to more arrests.

