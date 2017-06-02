Energy and excitement high for first Youngstown Marathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Youngstown Marathon will take place this Sunday, and more than 1,000 people are signed up to run.

Runners are coming from all across the country and even a few from overseas.

Jonathon Bolha from Austintown will be there on the starting line. He has run more than 75 marathons, one as far as Alaska. But now, his friends are coming to his hometown to run.

“I am really passionate about running, so having a marathon right here in my home city and getting the city fired up for running is just awesome,” Bolha said. “I have a lot of other people coming from other cities and countries to run out here with us.”

The race is set, rain or shine, but the weather isn’t something runners really care about. Storm Team 27 Forecaster Rich Morgan, who is also an avid runner, said cross-country athletes are used to anything Mother Nature has to deliver.

“These people run year round. They run in any kind of weather. In a lot of cases, weather isn’t a factor until you start to talk about heat,” Morgan said.

The forecast for Sunday has temperatures in the upper 50s at the start of the race. There is a chance of showers, but Morgan says that shouldn’t slow anyone down.

“When you are running through Mill Creek Park, it is sort of like having a natural dome over you. It may be raining, but it won’t bother you as much,” Morgan said.

Twenty miles of the race takes runners through the park, which is challenging at times.

“We have a beautiful park, but we have a park that has some challenging hills, and that is going to be in the first 13 miles that you’ll hit those challenging hills,” Morgan said.

The course then takes runners through downtown Youngstown.

The Youngstown Marathon is set for Sunday, June 4. Runners will begin the 26.2-mile race at Second Sole on Route 224 in Boardman and then travel a half-mile to Mill Creek Park, through downtown Youngstown back to the finish line at Second Sole.