Frank James Hoso, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Frank James Hoso, Jr., 83, of Warren, Ohio, entered into eternal life on Friday, June 2, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Health Center, with his loving family by his side, under the comforting care of hospice.

Frank was born at home in Niles, Ohio, on May 17, 1934, the son of the late Frank J., Sr. and Pauline Paris Hoso and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1952 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Frank furthered his education with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1958 and after being honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves in 1963, continued his education with a Master Degree in Education in 1968 from Westminster College and took Post Graduate classes at Youngstown State University.

Frank’s teaching career began at SS. Peter and Paul School, where he taught Junior High from 1959-1969. He then taught for 39 years for the Warren City Schools at Washington Elementary and Garfield Elementary Schools. Upon retirement, Frank was a substitute teacher for the Warren City Schools.

A veteran of the United States Army, Frank served his country during peacetime. Frank served his country faithfully and honorably for five years and was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves on November 20, 1962, with the rank of Corporal.

Frank was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, where he was perpetual caretaker of the parish cemetery for many years. He was a member of the Ohio Education Association and the Northeast Ohio Teachers Association.

Frank was married on December 26, 1959, to the former Sylvia F. Hladky and they have been married for 57 years and shared the love of 12 children, Frank J. Hoso III of Warren, Christine M. Hoso at home, S. Michelle (Steve) Chiaro of Vienna, MaryJo L. Hoso of Warren, Gregory G. (Natalie) Hoso of Howland, David A. (Rosalynd) Hoso of Howland, Sheryl P. (Michael) Gumino of Howland, Eric M. (Renae) Hoso of Howland and S. Nicole (Brian) Littleton of Cortland; daughter-in-law, Darlene Hoso of Cortland; 18 grandchildren, Stephen Hoso and Meghan (Ahmed) Hosni, Shaina (Joe) Shardy, Sean Crislip and Santino Chiaro, Ambrose, Ava and Gennaro Hoso, Alexandra and Cassandra Hoso, Natalie and Nathan Hoso, Michael and Madeline Gumino, Gia and Frankie Hoso, Mason and Preston Littleton and six great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Haiden, L. Jax, Harper, Oliver and Alec. He also leaves a brother, John Hoso of Niles; a niece and numerous nephews survive including a special niece, Terry Bishop of Warren and a nephew, Chief Don Bishop of the Warren Township Police Deptartment.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by an infant son on June 22, 1964; two sons, Jeffrey G. Hoso on November 13, 2003 and Michael H. Hoso on January 30, 2006; by a sister, Mary Ann Bishop and by his uncle, the V. Rev. Rite Msgr. Sylvester Hladky, with whom he was very close.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 5, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, where the St. Benedict Ladies Auxillary will recite the rosary at 3:45 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2017. A Parastas service will also be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2017, in the funeral home.

A Divine Funeral Liturgy, with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik presiding, will be offered at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, preceded by a Panachida service to be recited at 10:20 a.m. in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will take place with full military honors rendered by the great men of the American Legion Post 540 Honor Guard in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s name to the Monsignor Sylvester Hladky Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 184, Warren, Ohio, 44481, to provide assistance to support catholic education.

Frank’s family would like to thank Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital Eastland nursing staff, Radiology Department and to Drs. Robert Biesel, Keith Black and their nursing staff for all of the care and compassion given to Frank and his family during his illness and for making his final days very comforting and peaceful.

