Geraldine M. Hake Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Geraldine M. Hake, 89, of Niles, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

Geraldine was born in Canfield, Ohio, on September 25, 1927, the daughter of Roy and Neva (Corll) Moore and has lived in this area all her life.

Geraldine was affectionately known as Gerry and graduated from Canfield High School.

She was employed at the General Electric Company, Youngstown Plant, cafeteria cashier for the Howland School System and retired after 13 years from the accounting department at the former Niles Daily Times.

She enjoyed crocheting blankets and donating them to new born babies and nursing home residents. She especially cherished baking for her grandchildren and other family members.

Geraldine is survived by two daughters, Donna Jean Hake, with whom she made her home and Diana Stiers of Johnstown, Ohio; granddaughter, Melissa (Sean) Robson of Johnstown; grandson, Kristofer Draper of Lancaster; five great-grandchildren, Drew, Haley, Adriana, Micah and Kaleb; a sister, Jennie Taylor of Warren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harry E. Hake, whom she married November 26, 1955 and he died May 2, 1983; eight siblings, Edith Ankrom, Lois Nieport, Dana Libertyn, Elizabeth, Thomas, Roy, Faye and Hugh Moore.

Calling Hours will be Monday, June 5, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will be Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Douglas Brown officiating.

Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Boardman, Ohio.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

