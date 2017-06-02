Girard crime activity: Clerk charged with selling alcohol to minor

Sunday, May 28

12:13 p.m. – 200 block of N. State St., Ram Shrestha charged with selling alcohol to a minor. Police said an investigation revealed that a minor may have purchased alcohol from Save A Step. Police said Shrestha sold an underage informant Mike’s Hard Lemonade. They said at first, it seemed like he didn’t speak English but he eventually admitted that people get angry when asked for their ID. Officers warned employees that they would be doing another check and if workers didn’t follow the law, they could lose their license.

Monday, May 29

8:57 p.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Ave., a man and woman reported that they were assaulted by an acquaintance they had borrowed $20 from. They said the acquaintance forced his way into their trailer at Hillcrest Trailer Park. According to a police report, the acquaintance then punched the man in the face and shoved the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. The woman said she had just undergone a C-section and was concerned about an injury. Police said the man had cuts to his lip and his teeth were knocked out. Police were unable to find the suspect after the incident.

Tuesday, May 30

12:54 a.m. – 100 block of E. Second St., Ivy Reitz arrested and charged with domestic violence. A man told police Reitz slapped him in the face after an argument. Reitz admitted to hitting the man, saying she did so after he called her a name. Police said they were called to the house earlier for a verbal dispute between the two and said Reitz was ordered to leave the area.

10:20 a.m. – 500 block of Lawrence Ave., a woman reported receiving a check in the mail for $2,350 and instructions that said she won a sweepstakes. She said she also received multiple phone calls from someone named “George” in regard to the check. She said she knew it was likely a scam and wanted to file a report.

11:35 a.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., police were called to The Rabbit Hole for a reported theft. The owner said surveillance video showed a suspect stuffing empty CD sleeves into his pockets. He confronted the man, who he said first denied the theft but later removed the sleeves from his pockets and left the store. Police spoke with the suspect, who walked over to Cafe Olgun. He said he purchased used CDs at the store in the past and they didn’t come with sleeves, so he thought they were owed to him, police said. The owner didn’t want to press charges but the man was warned not to return to the store.

12:00 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a woman reported that a suspect dumped a bucket of water on her head after she had filed an assault report against him. She believed he was upset with her for turning him in to the manager of a high-rise apartment complex due to his behavior toward her in the past.

6:13 p.m. – 600 block of Joan Ave., 32-year-old Priscilla Scott charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Officers were called for a report that Scott was overdosing and “acting psychotic,” according to a police report. A woman told police she saw Scott using drugs and confronted her, at which time she began breaking items around the home. Police said nine needles, five crack pipes, a burnt spoon, and what appeared to be crack cocaine residue was found in a bedroom. Scott was taken to the hospital after complaining of withdrawal symptoms.

Wednesday, May 31

12:00 p.m. – 500 block of Stull Ave., police were called to an apartment for a report that a woman was trying to get in through a window. Police said the woman was an ex-spouse of the man who lived there and she said she was there to check on her children. Police said there was damage to one of the windows.

9:05 p.m. – 700 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called to Hillcrest Trailer Park for a report that people were trespassing and trying to start a fight. Police said the feud stemmed from an assault involving the suspects on Monday. A report was filed.

Thursday, June 1

11:20 a.m. – 300 block of E. Wilson Ave., police were called to the area after a 2-year-old boy was found alone. Police said no one could determine where the boy lived, so he was taken to the fire department. Within minutes, dispatch received a call from the boy’s mother, reporting that he was missing. The mother told police that he must have unlocked the back door to get outside. Police said he was located several blocks down the street, so he was likely out for some time.

