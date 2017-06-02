Hilda Elizabeth (Fronk) Rhodes Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Hilda Elizabeth (Fronk) Rhodes, 95, formerly of Stewart Road, Salem, Ohio, died at Covington Skilled Nursing Facility, East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 3:35 a.m.

She was born on October 28, 1921, in Salem, the daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (Peppel) Fronk.

She formerly attended Grace Lutheran Church in East Palestine.

Hilda was an avid bowler at Arrowhead Lanes and played until she was 91. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, doing puzzles, crosswords and other kinds of word searches. She loved having Sunday dinners with her family. She was an active grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to their games and events.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on December 4, 2007, by her husband Warren Rhodes, Jr.; her children, Gary and Roger Rhodes and her siblings, Russell and Merle Fronk.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Sharon) Rhodes of Leetonia, Ohio, Keith Rhodes of Orlando, Florida, Barry Rhodes of Salem, Ohio, Karen Biscella of New Waterford, Ohio, Brian Rhodes of East Palestine, Ohio, Mark Rhodes of East Palestine, Ohio, Brent Rhodes of Ohioville, Pennsylvania, Neal Rhodes of Lisbon, Ohio and Gayle (Bruce) Frankford of Leetonia, Ohio; her grandchildren, Carla, Dusty, Shawn, Keith, Kent, Kelly Kimberly, Derek, Chad, Casey, Kyle, Travis, Jacob, Megan and Amanda; her great-grandchildren, Sierra, Faith, Silas, Evan, Kyle, Matthew, Audrey, Clayton, Gabrielle, Brendon, Tanner, Lane, Reese, Carson, Kayden, Audrianna and Alyvia; her sister, Donna Slutz of Winona, Ohio and her sister-in-law, Martha Manis of Salem, Ohio.

Private family services well be held on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hilda’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Please sign the guestbook at www.greenisenfh.com.

Order Flowers Here