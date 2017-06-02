Man facing charge after starved dogs, one dead, found in Niles home

John Patterson is charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals charge

Police in Niles have filed charges under Goddard's Law, after they say a man abandoned his dogs, leaving them without food or water.

John Patterson has not been arrested, but a warrant has been issued for a prohibitions concerning companion animals charge

The Deputy Dog Warden and police found the dogs inside Patterson’s home on South Cedar Street.

One of the dogs had passed away and weighed only 23 pounds. The other dog, a pit bull, weighed 30 pounds and was infested with fleas. That dog is now at the Trumbull County Pound.

A veterinarian’s report scored both of the dog’s condition very low and noted both appeared to have a flea infestation.

Niles Police Capt. John Marshall said it’s apparent that they were starving.

“Very emaciated, you could really see the ribs,” he said. “It was clear that they hadn’t eaten in some time.”

