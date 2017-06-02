Mayor John McNally speaks to CNN about Trump’s Youngstown mention

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor John McNally was on CNN Friday morning discussing President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

He was interviewed by Poppy Harlow and John Berman.

In his speech, Trump specifically mentioned Detroit, Pittsburgh and Youngstown, saying he was elected to represent people in the U.S., not Paris. Trump also talked about how Youngstown will benefit from the country backing out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

McNally says he was a little confused by the shout-out.

“The U.S. withdrawal away from the agreement is not going to create more jobs in the Youngstown area, not going to create jobs in Mahoning County. So, we would certainly urge the president to reconsider his decision,” McNally said.

He also said Youngstown will take whatever other help Trump can send to the Valley to create jobs.

McNally believes cities across the Midwest will need to get more involved in climate change.

“Really push their city members in smaller cities, especially to get more involved in the issue of climate change, to become more knowledgeable about it. I think that is a challenge for a lot of us, to make sure we are up-to-speed on this,” he added.

McNally pointed out that the new apartment buildings, hotel and city courthouse being built in downtown Youngstown will all be energy-efficient.